Vancouver carshare co-op to permit ‘L’ and ‘N’ drivers behind the wheel

A Vancouver carsharing platform has become the first in North America to welcome “learner” drivers to its fleet.

B.C. based Modo Co-op has launched a new program called “Green Members” which will allow people with “L” designations — the introductory level of B.C.’s graduated licensing program — to get behind the wheel.

Under the program, drivers as young as 16 could find themselves in the driver’s seat. However, they’ll have to sign on under the account of a principal member — provided that person is over the age of 25 and has a full license.

The same rules that apply to “L” drivers in privately-owned cars, such as the requirement that a fully-licensed adult be present in the vehicle, will still apply.

Modo spokesperson Selena McLachlin said the hope is to inspire the next generation to choose carsharing over car ownership.

“When they experience the idea of sharing over ownership, the more likely they are to adopt that lifestyle later on,” she said.

McLachlin added that the company doesn’t anticipate any added risk on the road.

“We’re not adding ‘L’ Drivers to the road, we’re giving ‘L’ drivers an option to used shared vehicles instead of a privately owned vehicle,” she said.

The program launched earlier this week, and also allows “N” drivers to join the fleet.