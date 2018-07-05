Brazen robbery leaves Winnipeg woman injured

Winnipeg Police are looking for two suspects after a 65-year-old woman was robbed Wednesday morning.

The victim was walking to her car near Sherbrook Street and Sargent Avenue when she noticed two women following her.

Not long after, she was pushed from behind as one of the women grabbed her purse, dragging her until the bag came loose. The victim suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

The two suspects fled with the purse, which contained money, bank cards, identification, a phone and 20 pills of the victim’s prescription Xanax.

In the wake of the theft, police want to remind the public that taking Xanax in large quantities or in combination with alcohol or other drugs can be dangerous.

The pair of suspects are described as Indigenous, both about 5’4″, in their early twenties with long dark hair. Both were wearing black leggings and black zip-up sweaters, and each had a black backpack — one with pink stripes, the other with red stripes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.