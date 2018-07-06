Community voices concerns for safety of Stoney Creek snapping turtles

“Please leave the turtles alone!”

That’s the message from Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson and some residents, who are asking people to avoid disturbing nesting snapping turtles in the area.

During this time of year, the turtles are searching for sandy or soft soil to lay their eggs and then return to the turtle pond, located on Frances Avenue.

Experts say if the turtles are in danger of being struck by a vehicle, move them to the side of the road for safety, but otherwise, please don’t bother them.

Snapping turtles have been on the province’s species-at-risk list since 2009.