July 5, 2018 11:32 am

2 arrested, 1 still at large after carjackings in Waterloo, Greater Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police in Peel region say two suspects have been arrested and one more remains at large after a series of carjackings in southern Ontario.

Officers say six violent carjackings took place between May 5 and May 10 in Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions.

Police say 19-year-old Irshad Sabriye was arrested on May 10, while 18-year-old Ban Both was arrested on Tuesday.

They say the men, both from Kitchener, were each charged with robbery with a firearm and several gun-related offences.

Police say they are still searching for 19-year-old Chery Pierre of Cambridge.

They say he could be armed and dangerous, and that anyone who knows where he is should contact police immediately.

