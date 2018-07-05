Teen killed following train collision in White Rock, sources say

Sources have told Global News that a teen boy is dead following a train collision that happened in White Rock on Wednesday night.

White Rock Sun columnist Don Pitcairn told Global News that teens were partying at a popular spot known as the Christopherson Steps, which go over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway line at the end of 24th Avenue, in the Crescent Beach area.

Several teens were there when some of them decided to play chicken with the train, two girls at the scene told Pitcairn.

It’s believed teens were sitting on the tracks as a train approached, watching to see who would be the last to jump up from the tracks.

One teen misjudged the train’s speed and was sent hurtling as far as 20 feet in the air, people at the scene said.

Teens near the tracks were shocked at the incident.

Fire trucks, ambulances and as many as 10 police cars were on the scene.

The RCMP said they were dealing with a “huge event” on Thursday night but did not provide further comment.