Saskatchewan SWAT full of confidence with Minto Cup berth in their sights

May 26th, 2018 will go down in Saskatchewan SWAT history as the date of their first ever win over the powerful Okotoks Raiders at the Junior A level. It’s also the day they truly started to believe this could be their year.

This season the SWAT boldly proclaimed that their goal was to earn their very first Minto Cup berth, which no team from Saskatchewan has ever done.

But it wasn’t until their victory over the Raiders – a feat they repeated the very next day – that the lofty goal started to look like it was within reach.

“It’s a total confidence booster. We had some doubters coming from everyone and even some players on the team were doubtful but after that, there’s no doubt anymore,” forward Zach Gould said.

“That really changed the minds of a lot of players on the floor and also a lot of people around the league,” assistant coach Jonathon Paul added. “It gives them a bit of a kick in the butt to say ‘hey, maybe the SWAT aren’t just a walkover anymore,’ right?”

Since their weekend sweep of the Raiders the SWAT have lost only once, finishing the regular season with a franchise-best 13-3 record. Now they are just one playoff series victory away from booking their spot in the Minto Cup.

“Everyone’s buying in. It’s been the difference between the past couple years, I think, is just every single player wants it more and it’s not about one individual. It’s about a team goal and everyone’s playing for the logo on the front, not the name on the back,” Gould said.

To prove just how serious they are about contending for a title, the SWAT made a move at the trade deadline, acquiring rugged forward Kyle Durec from the Burnaby Lakers of the BC Junior A Lacrosse League.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m truly excited for it to be happening. It’s one of those things where to play in a Minto Cup, you’re getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” Durec said.

The SWAT now wait for the rest of their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League rivals to complete their regular season schedules. Then they’ll head into the playoffs where they hope to continue making Saskatchewan lacrosse history.