Saskatoon-based Jess Tetu one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40

Jess Tetu, a Saskatoon-based philanthropist and entrepreneur, has been named a recipient of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 awards for 2018.

This is the first national award for the business owner.

“I found out just a little bit before the announcement and I was completely blown away, obviously super honoured, started crying,” Tetu said.

“It’s just been such an honour and kind of crazy but it’s definitely something I don’t take lightly and I certainly plan to use the platform for good.”

Tetu is a highly sought-after public speaker who shares her journey to success through adversity. As a teen, she relocated to Saskatoon from her small hometown of Craik, Sask., with little more than a backpack and a bus ticket after the loss of her family home.

“I’ve been on my own since I was about 15 years old. I grew up in a home with pretty extreme addictions … took over my company when I was 21 or 22 and expanded,” Tetu said.

“Most recently I started not-for-profit foundation 4seventyone Recovery Resources to assist with the families and those affected by addictions.”

Through dedication, determination and hard work, she has become a multi-award winning entrepreneur in Saskatchewan. She employs over 120 women and men across the province.

Tetu is the sole owner of four Just For You Day Spas in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as founder and CEO of the beauty brand Lia Reese Canada.

“I love the spa and beauty industry,” Tetu said. “It’s given me the opportunity to create some careers in an industry that generally doesn’t provide careers.”

“I learned very early in my career that when there’s 120 of us that work together, we can make quite a bit of a larger impact in our community and so we’re really focused on that,” Tetu added. “And they’re just the greatest team ever.”

This mirrors her advice for people who want to become entrepreneurs.

“As a business owner, if you expect your community to support your business it is your responsibility to support your community back,” she said.

“I really suggest anyone, whether they’re a business owner or not, to get and get involved in your community. Whether it’s time, if you don’t have the money, volunteer your time, donate items from around your home, find out what’s happening in your community and stay involved.”

Tetu and her fellow recipients were selected from over 800 nominees. They were chosen on four key criteria: vision and innovation; leadership; impact and influence; and social responsibility.

The 2018 recipients will accept their awards at a ceremony held in Toronto this November.

“It’s just such a community,” Tetu said. “The amount of people that have reached out to me across the country, and support and past winners and explaining what it’s done for them, what it’s done for their community programs or what it’s done for their business.”

“I’m really excited to see what’s going to happen from here.”

Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 was founded in 1995 by Caldwell. It has recognized over 680 outstanding Canadians with alumni that include nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives and entrepreneurs.