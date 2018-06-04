Musician Joni Mitchell, hockey coach Dave King receive honorary U of S degrees

Canadian musician Joni Mitchell and hockey coach Dave King received honorary degrees from the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) on Monday.

During the spring convocation ceremonies on Monday at Saskatoon’s TCU Place, the university recognized the two recipients who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their chosen fields.

READ MORE: Mike Babcock receives honorary University of Saskatchewan degree

Mitchell was not present, but U of S president Peter Stoicheff received the honorary doctor of letters on her behalf.

She was hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of the greatest songwriters ever.” U of S officials said Mitchell’s success took her around the world from Saskatoon, where she grew up and learned to play piano and guitar.

Canadian musician Kathleen Edwards sang a musical tribute on stage to honour Mitchell.

Kathleen Edwards is here in #YXE to help bestow the #usask honorary degree to Joni Mitchell at #usaskconvo pic.twitter.com/bi71PCVwVO — U of Saskatchewan (@usask) June 4, 2018

An honorary doctor of laws was given to King, a U of S graduate who has compiled a remarkable track record in the hockey world that spans five decades.

He was recently an assistant coach on Team Canada when the men’s hockey team captured bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

READ MORE: Canadian men best Czech Republic in battle for hockey bronze

Almost 3,460 students are expected to graduate from the U of S this spring.