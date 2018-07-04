Hannah Leflar’s murderer has appeal dismissed

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has dismissed appeal of Skylar Prockner to have his adult sentence overturned.

Prockner pled guilty in the first degree murder of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar. Prockner was also 16 when the murder took place, January 2015.

Prockner argued that evidence was not properly weighed in the decision to give him an adult sentence, life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

That sentence retroactively started upon his arrest, Jan. 13, 2015.

In a 23 page written decision from three appeals court justices, they concluded based on the court proceedings that the sentencing judge did not err in her ways when giving Prockner an adult sentence in the murder.

This means, Prockner will continue serving his adult sentence. As of Septemeber, 2017 Prockner was serving his sentence in the Prince Albert Penitentiary.

The second teen sentenced in Leflar’s murder was sentenced as a youth, so his name remains under a publication ban.