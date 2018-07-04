‘Officially amazing’: Vancouver group sets Canada Day Guinness World Record

A Vancouver group celebrated Canada Day this year in an unusual way: by setting a new Guinness World Record.

And they weren’t quiet about it, either. The record involved drums — and lots of them.

The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society set the new record for “most nationalities in a drum circle at a single venue.”

The group brought together 107 drummers from 61 different countries at Vancouver’s Creekside Park. To win, they had to beat the previous record of 50 nationalities, and keep the drumming going for five minutes.

Society vice-chair Maggie Yip said being in the drum circle made her proud.

“I look around and to me, in my eye, this is what Canada is. This is Canada, and on Canada Day how fitting it is that we have celebrated this multicultural nation?” she said.

“You could just hear the joy — and the drums, of course — and it was really quite an amazing time.”

A representative from Guinness World Records flew from New York to check every drummer’s passport.

The group was presented with an official certificate designating them as the record holder, while the Guinness representative welcomed them “to the international family of record breaking,” adding that they were “officially amazing.”

Yip said she hopes the group can beat its own record again next year.