Edmonton police encourage drivers to make a change, rather than give change

The Edmonton Police Service is ramping up a campaign to get residents to give to local organizations that help the homeless instead of giving to panhandlers.

In response to complaints from drivers and businesses, new signs have been placed at busy intersections where panhandlers often ask for help.

“A lot of time you will see people who are panhandling in the middle of streets (and) busy intersections,” said EPS spokesman Scott Pattison said Wednesday. “Not only is there a level of aggressiveness, at times, to their ask but certainly they are putting both themselves and motorists in dangerous situations.”

Pattison said enforcement has also been increased at those intersections and that those who are asking for help are often known by police.

“If you want to reach out in an empathetic way and you want to give money to these individuals then the best way to do it is through the various agencies,” Pattison said.

“We certainly want to make sure they do it in the right way and doing it at a busy intersection during rush hour isn’t the right way.”

If you would like to help, Pattison encourages residents to reach out to 211 instead to find out which agencies can offer that help.

The Bissell Centre is one of those organizations.

It offers not only basic needs for those seeking help but also programming for those looking for employment, addiction and mental health support as well as classes. The agency said often times those in need don’t know what’s available and when it’s safe to do so, offering information about that support can be the helping hand they need.

“It’s still important to find ways to get that person connected,” said Devin Komarniski, manager of marketing and communications at Bissell Centre, when asked about helping panhandlers. “We believe in giving people respect and as much dignity as possible.”

“We hope that things like the deterrent signs that minimize panhandling, doesn’t give people a free pass to disregard people who may be in need on the street,” he said.

Komarniski suggests giving a coffee to someone who is cold or a meal to someone who is hungry and addressing those immediate needs and then donating to organizations that offer support so they can continue to offer programming.

“Ask them, ‘Are they connected to the agencies? Do they know about the inner city agencies with robust programs?'” Komarniski said, adding if someone is in a crisis you can call 211 or if it’s an emergency, call 911.

Pattision said it appears panhandlers are moving off of those busy intersections in response to the signs but added it would be “naive” to believe that they have stopped asking for money altogether. He said this initiative is about discouraging the behaviour at busy intersections where people are put in dangerous situations.

The EPS wasn’t able to provide details on the number of panhandlers in the city.

The awareness campaign will be extended into areas in north Edmonton because of an increase in complaints there.