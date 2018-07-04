Police investigating after $15,000 door allegedly stolen from Springwater storage business

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing door they say was stolen from a storage business in Springwater Township.

On June 27 between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to Huronia West OPP, an unknown suspect cut a fence and gained entry into a mini storage business on Snow Valley Road. Officers believe the suspect entered several units by cutting off the pad locks on the overhead doors.

Police say the only property reported stolen was a custom manufactured front residential door worth approximately $15,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Huronia West OPP at (705) 429-3575. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.