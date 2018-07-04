World
July 4, 2018 4:36 pm

Person scales Statue of Liberty on Independence Day

By Senior National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A person has scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty, as Americans celebrate Independence Day.

Police are currently on scene, and the monument was being evacuated, according to reports.

It’s unclear why the person, who appears to be female, climbed to the foot of Lady Liberty.

Earlier Wednesday a number of protesters were arrested at the iconic monument after unfurling a banner calling for the dismantling of ICE, the federal agency in charge of immigration.

— More to come.

