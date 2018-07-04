Florida police say woman falling out of SUV, being dragged back, was an accident

A day after asking for the public’s help, police in Florida say an unusual incident involving a seemingly unconscious woman and her boyfriend was an accident.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted a video online showing a woman falling out of an SUV in the middle of an intersection. The man driving is seen calmly stopping his vehicle and dragging the woman back inside, then driving off as other drivers watch.

Police said they wanted to locate the woman to make sure she was safe, in a tweet on Tuesday.

WARNING DISTURBING VIDEO- We Need Your Help! Do you know who this is or recognize this vehicle? Detectives need to find the person who fell out of this Ford Expedition at E. 131 Ave. and N. 15th St. yesterday to determine her well being. Please call 813-247-8200 with information. pic.twitter.com/uznhrf0P2L — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 3, 2018

While the video raised eyebrows online, the police department posted hours later that the whole thing was an accident.

“The HCSO located the woman seen on a surveillance video falling from a moving vehicle in Tampa on Monday afternoon and she is safe,” a Facebook post read.

It explained that the woman, Jaiya Lee, accidentally “fell out” of the Ford Expedition, which was being driven by her boyfriend, Marquis Mills.

The passenger door is loose, police said, adding that Lee only suffered a rash from the fall and didn’t seek medical attention.

Mills’ sister and his one-year-old nephew were also in the car, and they were reportedly on their way back from Walmart.

“Based on witness testimony and physical evidence reviewed by detectives, no charges are pending in this investigation,” the Facebook post concluded.

But the police’s decision to deem the case an unintentional accident was met with confusion by Facebook users.

“Something is not right here,” one user named Cindy Alvarez wrote.

“He didn’t seem fazed that she fell out of car,” another person named Ann Read Torres wrote of Mills. “How do you fall out of a car? He ditched SUV? Please tell me there is more investigation of this!!!”

Police said anyone with any other relevant information to the case can reach out to them.