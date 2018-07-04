Crime
July 4, 2018 1:18 pm

SIU investigating after vehicle crashes into tree in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

OSHAWA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was injured in a traffic collision in Oshawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says Durham regional police tried to stop a vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the vehicle ran into a tree, seriously injuring the driver.

The SIU says they have assigned forensic investigators and a collision reconstruction specialist to the case.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

