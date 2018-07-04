SIU investigating after vehicle crashes into tree in Oshawa
OSHAWA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was injured in a traffic collision in Oshawa.
The Special Investigations Unit says Durham regional police tried to stop a vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
They say the vehicle ran into a tree, seriously injuring the driver.
The SIU says they have assigned forensic investigators and a collision reconstruction specialist to the case.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that probes cases of death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault involving police.
