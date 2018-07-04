OSHAWA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was injured in a traffic collision in Oshawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says Durham regional police tried to stop a vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the vehicle ran into a tree, seriously injuring the driver.

SIU Investigating After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Oshawa. https://t.co/73m9IbKBbq — SIU (@SIUOntario) July 4, 2018

The SIU says they have assigned forensic investigators and a collision reconstruction specialist to the case.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that probes cases of death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault involving police.