‘It’s unbelievable’: Dude Chilling Park sign proves popular for thieves, vandals

Someone who is anything but chill has stolen the sign at Vancouver’s Dude Chilling Park.

The popular sign is missing from the Mt. Pleasant greenspace, which used to be known as Guelph Park.

“It’s been vandalized so many times, it’s unbelievable,” one resident told Global News. “The words have been changed to mean something else or it’s been painted.”

This isn’t the first time the sign has been ripped off since it was formally installed in 2014.

In 2012, artist Viktor Briestensky installed a Dude Chilling sign as a parody of the city’s green-and-white park signs.

The sign was taken down by park staff, but more than 1,800 people signed a petition calling for its return.

