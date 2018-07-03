Shutting of Grenville Castings in Perth to cost community hundreds of jobs

Approximately 380 people and a number of temporary employees at Grenville Castings in Perth will lose their jobs in June of 2019.

On Thursday, Magna International announced they will close down Grenville Castings, a division of Magna.

They produce structural castings and aluminum components for automotive, heavy truck and recreational vehicles. Grenville Castings was purchased by Magna in 2011.

In a statement from the company, it was said that, “After months of evaluating the facility’s financial status, operational performance and future products, Magna made the difficult determination that continued operation of the facility is no longer viable.”

According to reports, Mayor John Genik said, “Grenville Castings was the backbone of our manufacturing base.”

The manufacturing company in Perth has been in the community since 1945.

Also in their statement, Magna says they “will provide employees with fair severance packages, counselling services, as well as outplacement and job search assistance to help them as they transition to new employment opportunities.”

With the loss of more than 380 jobs, about six per cent of Perth’s population will be left unemployed.