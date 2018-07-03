Russian dairy farmers visiting Ontario and Quebec to learn about industry successes
A group of Russian dairy farmers and processors will be visiting the City of Kawartha Lakes as part of tour highlighting the successes of the Canadian dairy industry.
Motor Rally Canada is a five-day car rally that will take the Russian farmers on a 1,200-kilomere tour to meet dairy innovators in Ontario and Quebec. It’s hosted by Leading Livestock Genetics, the City of Kawartha Lakes and online dairy publication The DairyNews.
Among the planned stops in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County include Crovalley Holsteins, Hastings; Grasshill Farm; and Kawartha Dairy in Bobcaygeon on July 17. A day later, they’ll visit Green Tractors in Omemee; Kawartha Holsteins; and Mariposa Dairy in Lindsay.
The tour kicks off July 15 in Montreal with other stops, including Ottawa, Bowmanville, Guelph and Niagara Falls.
“Kawartha Lakes is proud to host the dairy businesses visiting from Russia,” said Andy Letham, mayor of the City of Kawartha Lakes.
“We look forward to opportunities for the development of export sales of dairy genetics, equipment, and technology, as well as sharing dairy management expertise, and our sense of community and family business culture.”
The Motor Rally is an annual event hosted by The DairyNews but it’s the first international trip. The publication says that since 2010, 910 participants have travelled 10,200 kilometres, visiting 35 farms and 23 dairies in 22 of Russia’s 89 regions.
“In 2017, we decided that it is high time to visit a new country,” said Vera Mozgovaya, chief editor of The DairyNews. “Canada is very interesting from the point of dairy business. In this country it is well-organized policy and scheme of work among farmers and processors. Moreover, it is exciting to understand Canadian dairy philosophy and lifestyle.”
The Russian visitors will also take part in a “twilight meeting” at Benrise Farms in Bowmanville to learn about Canadian culture and meet dairy families.
“We look forward to showcasing the Canadian dairy industry, and the pride and bpassion that Canadian farm families and processors share in producing the highest quality dairy products,” said Frazer Puterbough, president of Leading Livestock Genetics, an alliance of dairy cow and goat breeders in east-central Ontario.
Tour itinerary:
- July 15 – Day of learning in Montreal where participants will meet with leaders of Canada’s dairy industry.
- July 16 – Travel to Ottawa with stops at Ferme Blondin in St-Placide, QC, AllTech in Alexandria, ON, St. Albert Cheese Co-op in St. Albert, ON, Riverdown Holsteins in Metcalfe, ON and Schouten Dairy Farms in Richmond, ON. Overnight in Ottawa, ON.
- July 17 – Travel to Crovalley Holsteins, Hastings, Grasshill Farm and Kawartha Dairy in Bobcaygeon before spending the evening exploring Lindsay. Overnight in Lindsay, ON.
- July 18 – Motor Rally will visit Green Tractors in Omemee, Kawartha Holsteins and Mariposa Dairy in Lindsay before attending the Durham “twilight meeting” at Benrise Farms in Bowmanville and meeting Canadian dairy farm families. Overnight in Lindsay.
- July 19 – Travel to Armstrong Manor Farm, Caledon, Jaylor at Orton, CanWest DHI and Semex in Guelph. Overnight in Kitchener, ON.
- July 20- Wrap up with visits to Little Brown Cow Dairy in Brantford, Summitholm Holsteins in Jerseyville and Pillitteri Estates Winery. Overnight in Niagara Falls, ON.
