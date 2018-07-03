Surrey’s anti-gang task force recommends Bar Watch program, supports for at-risk children

Banning known gangsters from gyms and bars, referring at-risk children to support services and targeting specific neighbours known for gang activity are all part of recommendations made by the City of Surrey’s task force on gang violence prevention. The task force, initiated by Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner nearly nine months ago, provided a final report on Tuesday with six recommendations.

“Every time I hear of another life senselessly cut short by these horrific acts of violence my heart sinks, but my resolve strengthens,” Hepner said. “None of these victims should be forgotten. We owe it to them to drive gang violence… out of this region and out of this province.”

Two recent deaths in Surrey include 17-year-old Jaskaran “Jesse” Bhangal and 16-year-old Jaskarn “Jason” Jhutty who were fatally shot. Neither of them were known to police.

The six recommendations require a mix of financial support from the City of Surrey, the provincial government and the federal government.

Implement a Middle Years Table to refer at-risk children and families for appropriate inter-agency interventions and services Strengthen prevention program coordination, access and evaluation Partner with the Federal and Provincial Governments to develop a comprehensive neighbourhood specific prevention program Support CFSEU-BC and the Surrey RCMP in informing citizens of the risks related to gang life Expand and integrate the CFSEU-BC Gang Intervention, Exiting and Outreach services and widen the target population to support youth and adults to exit the gang lifestyle Support the Surrey RCMP in developing and implementing an Inadmissible Patron Program

The task force was created in October review existing gang prevention programs in Surrey and identify issues with those programs and services. The final report included contributions from the city and federal government, school district members, law enforcement and community members.

The Inadmissible Patron Program, similar to programs like Bar Watch and Restaurant Watch, would prevent gang members and associates from accessing popular bars, fitness clubs and restaurants.

“The earlier we get involved together to help, the better,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. “Our message is clear. If you are involved in gang activity you are not welcome in this city. You can ride, you can hide, but we will hunt you down and expose you.”

“The violence we have experienced in the last few weeks is not this city.”

Surrey is also looking towards a partnership with the federal and provincial government to develop, implement and evaluate a model targeted that targets specific Surrey neighborhoods.

“Too often interventions are based on addressing deficits in individuals. Rarely do they look at strengthening necessary aspects of neighbourhoods where risk factors are present and known to impact gang involvement,” reads the report.

“Individuals and families residing in particular communities are more vulnerable and require additional supports beyond those traditionally available.”

Similar programs have been established in Toronto, Abbotsford, Ottawa and Waterloo. The program would be focused on culturally-appropriate and gender-appropriate school and community prevention programs.

“It’s not something that is going to be done by one level of government or at two levels of government but all levels of government working together with the community,” B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.