July 3, 2018 2:07 pm
Updated: July 3, 2018 2:09 pm

Canada still expecting intensified NAFTA talks despite Donald Trump saying he’s not in rush for deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this April 21, 2008 file photo, national flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans.

AP Photo/Judi Botton
OTTAWA – The federal government is still expecting NAFTA talks to accelerate this summer even though U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s in no rush to sign a deal until after the U.S. midterm elections this fall.

A government official familiar with the plan says now that Mexico’s presidential election is done, Ottawa wants to restart talks as soon as possible, even though Trump says he won’t sign a new deal until after U.S. voters go to the polls in November.

The effort to restart stalled negotiations on the North America Free Trade Agreement comes with Canada and the U.S. swapping punitive tariffs on imports in an ongoing cross-border trade fight.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said she spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer six times last week and that she expects NAFTA talks to move into a higher gear this summer.

Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he supported renegotiating NAFTA, and wants his own team of experts to be part of the talks before he takes office Dec. 1.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity about a matter they weren’t authorized to discuss publicly, says until Lopez Obrador is sworn in, members of the current Mexican administration will continue to serve as the country’s lead NAFTA negotiators.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News