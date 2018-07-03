SaskEnergy ending service for 9 properties in resort communities due to ground shifting

SaskEnergy will be disconnecting seven properties around Buffalo Pound Lake and two properties at Last Mountain Lake due to ground shifting.

The Crown corporation said that extensive monitoring of the area has shown they can no longer safely provide service.

Seven properties in the community of South Lake, located on Buffalo Pound Lake, are losing service due to slop movement.

SaskEnergy said they are able to reroute a gas pipeline away from the slope movement area, allowing service to continue for 120 properties. That work is planned for the fall.

Shore Acres, on Last Mountain Lake, will have two properties lose service. The Crown corporation said Shore Acres was one of six communities that required permanent natural gas removal at some properties due to ground shifting in 2017.

That 2017 service shutdown affected 250 properties in the communities of Regina Beach, Buena Vista, Saskatchewan Beach and Craven in addition to Shore Acres. This shutdown represented 16 per cent of customers around Last Mountain Lake.

Impacted customers must have their properties switched to an alternative fuel source by Oct. 1, before being permanently disconnected. They will all be provided a $2,500 transition allowance.

Several homeowners that have been disconnected from natural gas in Regina Beach use propane, as an example.

A natural gas main in Deer Valley is also being permanently deactivated due to past ground movement. SaskEnergy said customers in the Deer Valley area will not be affected, as that pipeline does not currently supply natural gas to any properties.

SaskEnergy said they closely monitor ground movement in areas where shifting may occur using a variety of methods.

They ask customers who notice signs of ground movement, such as large cracks, broken pavement and significant heaving in a building’s foundation to contact SaskEnergy at 1-888-700-0427. Customers are also asked to contact the company if they smell gas. A technician will be dispatched to evaluate the situation.