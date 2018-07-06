Join us for the 2018 Calgary Stampede Parade!

The 2018 Calgary Stampede Parade is back and you can watch all the festivities live here on our website.

The parade coverage begins on-air at 6 a.m. on Friday on Global News Morning, with the parade itself beginning at around 9 a.m. and running until 11 a.m.

The parade route starts near the Calgary Tower on 9 Avenue S.W., continues west along 9 Avenue, turns north on 10 Street S.W., then turns on to 6 Avenue S.W., finishing at 6 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

About 350,000 people are expected to attend the parade, with some 4,000 parade participants, according to the Calgary Stampede website.

Be sure to bookmark this page because we will live stream the parade from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.