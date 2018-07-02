Vancouver International Airport blames first long weekend of summer for long delays

An especially busy day at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) appeared to catch many travellers off-guard on Monday.

Chris Wren just landed home after being overseas and said he’s never seen YVR so chaotic and busy.

“In my 20 years’ experience of flying into Vancouver, [it] was nothing like I’d ever see before,” he said.

He said the lineups for customs were backed up to the second level.

“I went to my baggage carousel… and there was so much baggage stacked one on top of the other that the carousel stopped moving.”

Wren said it usually takes him about 30 minutes to leave the airport. On Monday it took 90 minutes.

YVR said nobody was available to comment, but said it’s a busy first long weekend of the summer and it was working with partners to get passengers through quickly and safely.