July 2, 2018 6:07 pm
Updated: July 2, 2018 6:08 pm

3 Regina men charged with attempted murder after shooting: police

Police have charged three men with attempted murder after a man was hospitalized in Regina.

Regina police have charged three men with attempted murder after a man was hospitalized on the long weekend.

Gunshots were reported multiple times in the 1800-block of Greer Court at around 7:20 p.m. CT on June 30.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He has been treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

Police said their investigation led them to the 1400-block of Vaughn Street, where two men were immediately arrested.

A third man was believed to be inside a home in that block. Officers were unable to establish contact with him.

SWAT and crisis negotiators attended the home shortly after 2 a.m. on July 1.

When the third man finally exited the home, he was taken into custody.

Joseph Littlecrow, 21, Donnelly Nanaquatung, 24, and Derrick Pasap, 26, are also charged with discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Pasap is also facing charges of breach of undertaking and breach of a prohibition order.

