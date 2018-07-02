3 Regina men charged with attempted murder after shooting: police
Regina police have charged three men with attempted murder after a man was hospitalized on the long weekend.
Gunshots were reported multiple times in the 1800-block of Greer Court at around 7:20 p.m. CT on June 30.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He has been treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.
Police said their investigation led them to the 1400-block of Vaughn Street, where two men were immediately arrested.
A third man was believed to be inside a home in that block. Officers were unable to establish contact with him.
SWAT and crisis negotiators attended the home shortly after 2 a.m. on July 1.
When the third man finally exited the home, he was taken into custody.
Joseph Littlecrow, 21, Donnelly Nanaquatung, 24, and Derrick Pasap, 26, are also charged with discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Pasap is also facing charges of breach of undertaking and breach of a prohibition order.
