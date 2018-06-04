RPS search for 3 men after home invasion sends Regina man to hospital after assault

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking the public for help in an investigation after a home invasion sent a Regina man to hospital.

On Saturday, June 2, police were sent to a home in the 700 block of Elphinstone Street at about 4:45 a.m. for reports of a break and enter. Upon calling, the victim reported that the incident happened about one hour earlier.

READ MORE: Regina man arrested as 2nd suspect connected to 4 shootings, 2 attempted murders in 2015

The victim, 43, had injuries that reflected a physical altercation. He told police that three men had broken into his home and assaulted him before leaving. He also said that the men had a gun, a bat and bear spray.

Once the suspects had left, the victim went to a neighbour’s to report the incident, and at that point, he went to the hospital to have his injuries attended to.

READ MORE: Regina teens arrested for causing thousands of dollars in graffiti damage

With little information to describe the suspects, RPS said all suspects were men who appeared to be in their mid-20’s, although their faces were covered.

Based on the information available to police at this time, they said it does not appear to be a random event.

With the incident still under investigation, the RPS are asking anyone who may have information that may assist in the investigation to please contact them at 306-777-6500.