Water bus service kicks off its summer season in Winnipeg

It’s a mode of transportation not too many Winnipeggers are familiar with but has been around for 18 years.

The River Spirit Water Bus service has hit the waters for its summer season.

Operated by Splash Dash Boat Tours, the water bus navigates through the centre of the city along the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

“There’s no construction, there’s no stop signs or traffic lights, and all you see is ducks,” Gordon Cartwright, owner of Splash Dash Boat Tours, said.

There are five docks with service to the Manitoba Legislative Building, The Forks, the Norwood Bridge, the Exchange District and Wellington Crescent.

The docks are serviced about every 15 minutes.

Cartwright said on a busy weekend up to 600 people use the service and Canada Day is their busiest day of the season.

“I enjoy meeting the people and I like being out on the water. I’ve always been around boats so I like this, it’s a good summer job,” Vern Smith, one of the water bus drivers, said.

Smith added it’s a popular way to get around for tourists.

“We have guests from all over Europe, Asia, Australia, the whole world is here.”

For people like Amanda Sousa, the water transportation service is a hidden gem.

“I don’t think a lot of people know about it or utilize it, because usually there’s maybe like six people on the boat, you never have to wait for another boat to come around because one is full,” Sousa said.

Derrick Hornick rode the water bus for the first time Monday.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Hornick said. “I don’t think enough people in Winnipeg come down to the river and have fun down here.”

Toronto native Gee Wunder was in Winnipeg for the Canada Day long weekend and stumbled across the river bus and used the service two days in a row.

“Four dollars, that’s so good. It’s worth it, and it’s just scenic. You feel great, it’s fresh, when it’s hot you come down here and it’s cool,” Wunder said.

The water bus service runs seven days a week from July until the September long weekend.

One way fares from one dock to another are $4. Day passes are available for $20 per person.

