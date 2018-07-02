Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames
July 2, 2018 2:18 pm

Calgary Flames sign winger James Neal to 5-year deal

By Digital Journalist  Global News

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) plays against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game, in Las Vegas. The Calgary Flames have added a much-needed scorer to their lineup, signing proven scorer James Neal on Monday, July 2, 2018. The deal is worth $28.75 million over five years with an annual average salary of $5.75 million.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
A busy off-season for the Calgary Flames continued on Monday as the organization inked veteran winger James Neal to a five-year, $28.75-million contract.

Neal spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring 25 goals in the regular season and helping the NHL’s newest franchise reach the Stanley Cup Finals in its first season.

Making it to the post-season is not something new for the 30-year old. Neal has seen playoff action every season for the last eight years (Pittsburgh 2010-2014, Nashville 2014-2017 and Vegas 2017-2018).

The Flames could benefit from Neal’s goal-scoring constancy, as he’s scored 20 or more regular-season tallies every season since 2010 while racking up three All-Star appearances.

Calgary still has work to do before the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Newly acquired restricted free agents Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin need contracts, along with a trio of existing Flames; forwards Garnet Hathaway and Mark Jankowski and defenceman Brett Kulak.

