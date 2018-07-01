Winning lottery ticket sold in B.C.

Did you happen to buy a lotto 6/49 ticket for Saturday’s draw in Richmond?

If so, you may want to check your numbers.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket for the June 30 draw was sold in Richmond.

It matched all six numbers.

The lucky person has won a $7 million prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 2, 3, 7, 11, 16, 20.

Bonus was 17.

Winners have up to 52 weeks to claim their prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 6/49 draw on July 4 will be approximately $5 million.