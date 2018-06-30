Man killed while riding ATV in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle collision while riding an ATV in an industrial area of Edmonton Saturday.

Police were called to an area near 70 Avenue and 18 Street at around 2:15 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and police continue to investigate the circumstances around the fatal crash.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors or why the man was riding an ATV in this area.

— More to come…