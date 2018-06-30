Features
June 30, 2018 1:32 pm

Edmonton Prospects’ Rich Walker pitches perfect game

By Web Producer  Global News

Rich Walker, RHP for the Edmonton Prospects.

Courtesy: Edmonton Prospects
When the Edmonton Prospects took to the field in Fort McMurray Friday, it was a big day for pitcher Rich Walker — in fact, it was perfect.

In his first year with the Prospects, the Arizona native tossed a perfect game.

The Prospects won the game 4-0. It was Walker’s fourth start of the season.

Walker recorded nine strikeouts, no hits, no runs and no walks. The tone? Perfection. Twenty-seven up and 27 down.

In a post-game interview, Walker credited his teammates, including shortstop Aidan Huggins.

“He was absolutely unreal for me… I think he had four or five ground balls — some of them were not the easiest — so he definitely picked me up there.

“The number one play of the day came from Zane (Takhar), our second baseman. A little jam shot hit between him and the first baseman. He busted that through the outfield to make that play for me,” Walker said.

Major League Baseball describes a perfect game as one in which a pitcher throws a win that lasts at least nine innings and during which no opposing player reaches base.

Prospects managing partner, Patrick Cassidy, was stunned.

“Unbelievable! I really can’t believe what I just witnessed. I’m still shaking. It’s an incredible individual and team accomplishment,” he said.

The Prospects will host the Brooks Bombers on Canada Day at Remax Field. Ball fans can watch fireworks from the stadium after the game.

