Edmonton Prospects crush Lethbridge Bulls 7-1 in 2018 home opener

The 1,668 baseball fans who gathered to watch the Prospects’ home opener at Edmonton’s RE/MAX Field on Thursday night got to see their team tame the Lethbridge Bulls by a score of 7-1.

All the Prospect runs came in just two innings: four runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the seventh inning.

The most exciting moment of the game was likely when Prospects outfielder Tony Olson thrilled fans with an in-the-park homerun in the fourth inning. Olson’s heroics were timely too — the Bulls were leading 1-0 at the time and Olson gave his team a 3-1 lead.

Olson, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta., led the Prospects’ offence by getting three hits in four at-bats and delivering five RBIs along the way.

The Prospects used four pitchers over the course of the game but Brenden Wiun was credited with the win.

Bulls catcher Carter Witbeck scored the only run for Lethbridge.

The Prospects begin the 2018 Western Major Baseball League regular season after reaching the WMBL championship game last year. They lost the game 4-0 to the Swift Current 57s.

Watch below: On Aug. 16, 2017, Kent Morrison filed this report as the Edmonton Prospects were looking to capture their first Western Major Baseball League crown at home.

The Prospects’ 2017 season was a success both on and off the field.

In 22 home games and six playoff games, the Prospects averaged about 1,600 fans a game in 2017, the second-highest attendance numbers in the 12-team league.

The Prospects will be back in action on Friday night as they now prepare to host the Okotoks Dawgs.