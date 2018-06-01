Sports
June 1, 2018 12:39 am

Edmonton Prospects crush Lethbridge Bulls 7-1 in 2018 home opener

By Online journalist  Global News

The 1,668 baseball fans who gathered to watch the Prespects' home opener at Edmonton's RE/MAX Field on Thursday night got to see their team tame the Lethbridge Bulls by a score of 7-1.

Emily Mertz/ Global News
A A

The 1,668 baseball fans who gathered to watch the Prospects’ home opener at Edmonton’s RE/MAX Field on Thursday night got to see their team tame the Lethbridge Bulls by a score of 7-1.

All the Prospect runs came in just two innings: four runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the seventh inning.

The most exciting moment of the game was likely when Prospects outfielder Tony Olson thrilled fans with an in-the-park homerun in the fourth inning. Olson’s heroics were timely too — the Bulls were leading 1-0 at the time and Olson gave his team a 3-1 lead.

Olson, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta., led the Prospects’ offence by getting three hits in four at-bats and delivering five RBIs along the way.

The 1,668 baseball fans who gathered to watch the Prespects’ home opener at Edmonton’s RE/MAX Field on Thursday night got to see their team tame the Lethbridge Bulls by a score of 7-1.

Emily Mertz/ Global News

Story continues below

The Prospects used four pitchers over the course of the game but Brenden Wiun was credited with the win.

Bulls catcher Carter Witbeck scored the only run for Lethbridge.

The Prospects begin the 2018 Western Major Baseball League regular season after reaching the WMBL championship game last year. They lost the game 4-0 to the Swift Current 57s.

READ MORE: Edmonton Prospects lose 4-0 to Swift Current in WMBL championship game

Watch below: On Aug. 16, 2017, Kent Morrison filed this report as the Edmonton Prospects were looking to capture their first Western Major Baseball League crown at home.

The Prospects’ 2017 season was a success both on and off the field.

In 22 home games and six playoff games, the Prospects averaged about 1,600 fans a game in 2017, the second-highest attendance numbers in the 12-team league.

The Prospects will be back in action on Friday night as they now prepare to host the Okotoks Dawgs.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Baseball
Brenden Wiun
bulls
Edmonton Prospects
Edmonton sports
Lethbridge Bulls
Prospects
Re/Max Field
Sports
Tony Olson
Western Major Baseball League
WMBL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News