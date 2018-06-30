Here’s what closed in New Brunswick on the Canada Day long weekend

New Brunswickers are set to celebrate the 151st birthday of Canada.

Since Canada Day lands on Sunday, this year some of the closures in effect for Canada Day will also be in effect on July 2.

Retail stores and services

You’ll be able to get alcohol this week as NB Liquor stores will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day. However, they will be closed July 2.

All public libraries in the province will be closed on Sunday, although the Saint John Free Library, Fredericton Public Library, Campbellton Centennial Library and Moncton Public Library will be open on Monday.

Regent Mall in Fredericton, N.B., and McAllister Place in Saint John, N.B., will be closed July 2.

Champlain Place in Moncton will be open Canada from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and closed July 2.

Service New Brunswick will be closed July 2.

Most federal departments, including Service Canada and Canada Post, will be closed July 2. That means there will be no collection or delivery of mail.

Transit and road closures

Saint John Transit, Codiac Transportation and Fredericton Transit will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on July 1 but will not be operating at all on Monday.

For those in Saint John, the transit service will be free to everyone on Canada Day.

Fredericton’s festivities will result in the closure of the Westmorland Street Bridge from 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12 a.m. for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Boating access on the Saint John River in Fredericton will also be restricted on Canada Day, with the area below the Carleton Street piers or past the Small Craft Aquatic Centre being off limits from 9:00 p.m. to 12 a.m.

In Moncton, the eastbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Lutz Street to Downing Street will be closed from June 30 at 2 p.m. to midnight on Canada Day.

However, the intersection of Assomption and Lutz, and the intersection of Assomption and Westmorland will remain open.

The westbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Main Street to Westmorland Street will also be closed.