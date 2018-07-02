Bear advisory ended for Douglas Provincial Park

UPDATE: Sask Alert ended a bear advisory for Douglas Provincial Park on July 2.

Campers at Douglas Provincial Park are being warned a bear is in the area.

Sask Alert sent out an advisory late on the afternoon of June 29 saying a bear was recently spotted in the core area of the park.

The advisory covers campgrounds, day use areas, picnic sites and walking trails.

READ MORE: Lanigan woman survives bear attack at Saskatchewan lake

People are being asked to keep their campsites or picnic areas clear of items that may attract bears, including coolers, food, and pots and pans.

Pet food should be stored in vehicles or RVs when not needed, at night, or when people are not at their sites. Pets should not be left unattended.

More information is available from park staff.

Anyone spotting a bear is asked to contact Park Watch at 1-800-667-1788.