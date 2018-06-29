20-storey waterfront tower proposal elicits heated response from neighbours

Developer Jay Patry wants to build on historic land in Kingston, but a 20-storey building on the dry docks has many locals up in arms.

David McDonald teaches Global Development Studies at Queen’s University and heads up the Kingston Water Access Group, a group that opposes Patry’s proposed development.

“They’ve not just done the minimum, but less than the minimum in every possible way, so they could squeeze apartments into this space,” said McDonald.

McDonald was one of 60 concerned residents who met on Thursday evening at the United Church on Sydenham Street. The meeting had several community leaders speak against the development — John Grenville of the Coalition of Kingston Communities; Alan Gummo, a retired municipal planner; Marcus Letourneau, who was the previous president of the Kingston Historical Society; and McDonald.

“Do we really want to stick a giant concrete block along the last open space in downtown central waterfront space, which violates the letter of the waterfront plan?” said McDonald. He added that it’s less about space restrictions and more about keeping the spirit of the waterfront alive.

Patry, owner of Patry Inc. Developments, says he has listened to the public’s concerns, but he believes the project will have a positive impact on the community.

“There is an extensive park area planned for the waterfront,” said Patry. “The idea is to have a park that is a destination, something where people are going to walk to, and it’s going to add to the needed housing in the downtown core.”

The project is meant to create 350 direct and indirect jobs over the course of construction, according to Patry.

Further controversy looms over a road that would run through the Navy Memorial Park to the former Marine Museum of the Great Lakes, because of the heritage value of the park.

Patry urges that the road would be nothing more than an emergency route.

“This [road] is only for the existing building that’s there. The fire code has changed since it was built in the turn of the century and you need to get a fire truck within a distance of the front door”.

The proposed building is currently in the planning process for re-zoning. Patry says he and his associates are working with the City of Kingston to receive feedback from the community in order to adjust their plan.