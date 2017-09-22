Residents, developer argue heritage versus height at Kingston Planning Committee meeting

Kingston Developer Jay Patry has big plans for one of downtown Kingston’s last undeveloped waterfront properties.

With the Great Lakes Marine Museum gone, his company has unveiled plans for a 20-storey highrise at 55 Ontario Street.

A Planning Committee meeting was open to the public on Thursday evening and dozens of residents lined up to voice concerns over the project, and the fact the proposed 20 storeys is far more than what waterfront zoning rules allow.

READ MORE: Kingston’s newest proposed development could be tallest building on the waterfront

“These are not just small, little documents that come out of nowhere,” Kingston resident Vicki Schmolka said. “A lot of input goes into crafting the official plan, and the zoning bylaws that fall from them.”

Patry says the reason he’s asking to relax the zoning rules is based on what’s in the ground.

The property is scarred from its industrial history and requires a $9- to $13-million cleanup. More units mean more revenue to pay for it.

“Bearing in mind that all of the costs that are associated with the cleanup and the shore wall are being paid for by us,” Patry said.

READ MORE: 22 charges laid in huge Kingston fire

City staff will consider the developer’s studies as well as public feedback before making a recommendation to council. A process that could take a few months.

“I’m not going to be happy, and the public won’t necessarily be happy, but I think the overall project will be good for the public on a whole,” Patry said. “It’s about finding a balance to make the project work.”