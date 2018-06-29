Major closures on Highway 40, Mercier Bridge cause traffic chaos ahead of long weekend

Drivers making their way to and from the city Friday morning were stuck in a traffic nightmare, thanks to incidents in Vaudreuil, Repentigny and on the Mercier Bridge.

Off-island commuters expressed concern and frustration as they tried to maneuver the gridlock.

“Now, I don’t even know when I will reach the office,” said Remiy Hategakimni, while stuck in heavy traffic. “I tried to call my boss but it’s very unfortunate that I’m late for like 50 minutes yet.”

A bomb threat had operators close down the Mercier Bridge in both directions, and two accidents involving trucks, one in Repentigny and one in Vaudreuil, had the 50 eastbound blocked off on both ends as well.

Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transports Québec, said when those kinds of incidents occur, it’s tough to move quickly.

“When a truck or an incident happens with a structure, we need to inspect it before we re-open it,” he said, “in order to ensure the road and the structure is safe for drivers.”

He added delays won’t end there.

Into the holiday long weekend, he said there will be more construction, detours and road closures.

Rick Leckner, a local traffic expert, said the regular closures will be in effect this weekend.

“Particularly 136 east, right through the long weekend.” he said. “There is a new project which started two weeks ago that’s on the 40 on the Trans-Canada highway at Highway 13. This weekend it’s the 40 Service Road at Highway 13 that will be closed.”

Other road closures this weekend include: