Major closures on Highway 40, Mercier Bridge cause traffic chaos ahead of long weekend
Drivers making their way to and from the city Friday morning were stuck in a traffic nightmare, thanks to incidents in Vaudreuil, Repentigny and on the Mercier Bridge.
Off-island commuters expressed concern and frustration as they tried to maneuver the gridlock.
“Now, I don’t even know when I will reach the office,” said Remiy Hategakimni, while stuck in heavy traffic. “I tried to call my boss but it’s very unfortunate that I’m late for like 50 minutes yet.”
A bomb threat had operators close down the Mercier Bridge in both directions, and two accidents involving trucks, one in Repentigny and one in Vaudreuil, had the 50 eastbound blocked off on both ends as well.
Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transports Québec, said when those kinds of incidents occur, it’s tough to move quickly.
“When a truck or an incident happens with a structure, we need to inspect it before we re-open it,” he said, “in order to ensure the road and the structure is safe for drivers.”
He added delays won’t end there.
Into the holiday long weekend, he said there will be more construction, detours and road closures.
Rick Leckner, a local traffic expert, said the regular closures will be in effect this weekend.
“Particularly 136 east, right through the long weekend.” he said. “There is a new project which started two weeks ago that’s on the 40 on the Trans-Canada highway at Highway 13. This weekend it’s the 40 Service Road at Highway 13 that will be closed.”
Other road closures this weekend include:
- Closure of the Highway 40 westbound service lane in the interchange area, Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 05:00 a.m.
- By default, access to Highway 13 southbound from Highway 40 westbound will be closed.
- Access to Highway 40 westbound from Highway 13 north will also be closed. Turcot Sector
- Closure of Route 136 (A-720) / Highway 20 westward in the Turcot Interchange, from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Tuesday 5:00 a.m.
- Closure of the ramp from Highway 15 southbound to Highway 20 westbound, from Friday 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday 5:00 a.m.
- Closure of the ramp leading from Highway 15 northbound to Highway 20 westbound, Friday from 10:00 pm to Tuesday 5:00 a.m.
- Closure of Route 136 in the east direction (A-720), and its accesses, between the Turcot interchange and the entrance to the streets of the Cathedral and Notre-Dame, from Friday 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday 5:00 a.m.
- Closure of the ramp from Highway 20 eastbound to Highway 15 north, from Friday 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday 5:00 a.m.
- Closure of the ramp from Highway 15 southbound to Highway 136 eastbound, from Friday 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday 5:00 a.m. Highway 10 (Bonaventure) – Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated
- Closing Highway 10 (Bonaventure) towards the Champlain Bridge, at Exit # 2 – Pierre Dupuy Avenue / Port of Montreal, from Friday 11:00 p.m. to Tuesday 5:00 a.m. Victoria Bridge
- Closure of the Victoria Bridge to Montreal, Saturday 7:00 a.m. to Monday 6:00 a.m. Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel Bridge
- Closure of Highway 25 northbound between Exit # 90 – P.E.-Trudeau Airport / A-20 West / Route 132 / La Prairie / USA / Varennes and entrance from Avenue Souligny, from Friday 11:00 p.m. to Saturday 7:00 a.m.
- Complete closure of Highway 25 southbound between Exit # 4 – Montreal / Downtown and the entrance from Route 132 Eastbound and Marie-Victorin Boulevard, Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to Monday 7:00 a.m.
