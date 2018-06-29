Former WRHA head made more than $800K in 2017
The former president and CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority made $826,311 in 2017.
Milton Sussman parted ways with the WRHA in June, 2017. He was hired in October, 2015.
The chair of the WRHA board said Sussman’s compensation was negotiated with the previous board.
In a statement Karen Dunlop, Board Chair, said “Going forward it is not the desire of [the] existing Board to make such contract standard – the board today is different from the one that was in place when Mr. Sussman was hired. We are under a mandate of sustainability, fiscal prudence and working with the region to balance, and maintain a balanced budget in 2018 and years to come.”
Sussman’s name tops the list of WRHA earners released in its annual compensation disclosure Friday.
The top 10 include eight emergency room doctors and a house medical officer in the neonatal unit:
- Milton Sussman, President and CEO, $826.311
- Ronald Scrapneck, ER Physician, $762,237
- Werner Van Dyk, ER Physician, $648,364
- John Reda, ER Physician, $569,804
- Carey Kuo, ER Physician, $536,367
- Leslie McIntosh, ER Physician, $506,068
- Nnanake Idiong, House Medical Officer-Class 3 (Neonatal) $491,255
- Robert Gourlay, ER Physician, $486,480
- Rob Bohemier, ER Physician, $485,767
- Osama Harati, ER Physician, $485,015
The WRHA is one of Winnipeg’s largest employers, with a staff list of 28,000 people.
