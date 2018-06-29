Former WRHA head made more than $800K in 2017

The former president and CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority made $826,311 in 2017.

Milton Sussman parted ways with the WRHA in June, 2017. He was hired in October, 2015.

The chair of the WRHA board said Sussman’s compensation was negotiated with the previous board.

In a statement Karen Dunlop, Board Chair, said “Going forward it is not the desire of [the] existing Board to make such contract standard – the board today is different from the one that was in place when Mr. Sussman was hired. We are under a mandate of sustainability, fiscal prudence and working with the region to balance, and maintain a balanced budget in 2018 and years to come.”

Sussman’s name tops the list of WRHA earners released in its annual compensation disclosure Friday.

The top 10 include eight emergency room doctors and a house medical officer in the neonatal unit:

Milton Sussman, President and CEO, $826.311

Ronald Scrapneck, ER Physician, $762,237

Werner Van Dyk, ER Physician, $648,364

John Reda, ER Physician, $569,804

Carey Kuo, ER Physician, $536,367

Leslie McIntosh, ER Physician, $506,068

Nnanake Idiong, House Medical Officer-Class 3 (Neonatal) $491,255

Robert Gourlay, ER Physician, $486,480

Rob Bohemier, ER Physician, $485,767

Osama Harati, ER Physician, $485,015

The WRHA is one of Winnipeg’s largest employers, with a staff list of 28,000 people.