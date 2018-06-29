Global News
Places you can go across Winnipeg for Canada Day festivities

By Global News

You can catch fireworks at The Forks and along Portage Avenue this Canada Day.

File
Winnipeggers are invited to celebrate our nation’s birthday this long weekend at several events taking place across the city.

The Forks will be a hub of activity on Sunday. Live music, children’s activities, a pow wow and more is planned.

The night will finish off at 11 p.m. with a fireworks display.

Meanwhile, Assiniboine Park will not be holding a fireworks show due to construction on the new Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

They will however be providing live entertainment at the Lyric Theatre, bouncy castles and face painting for the kids, food trucks and more on Canada Day.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open to visitors until 8 p.m.

There is also a free park and ride service available from the Canadian Mennonite University.

St. James Village Biz will be hosting a fireworks show on Saturday at 11 p.m. from Bourkevale Park. You can catch the display along Portage Avenue from Sackville Street to Queen Street.

