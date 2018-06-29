Listeria concern prompts recall of microgreens sold in the Maritimes

A Nova Scotia farm is recalling its microgreens due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

GoodLeaf Community Farms Ltd., based in Truro, N.S., is recalling 75-gram packages of daikon radish microgreens with a best before date of June 30.

The UPC code on the packages read 6 28451 71410 1 and were sold in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says consumers should not eat the product, but throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Anyone who became sick from consuming the product should call a doctor.

The CFIA reminds consumers that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make people sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by the company, but the agency is conducting a food safety inspection now and that could lead to the recall of other products.

