Two Londoners charged after woman poses as PSW, steals money from seniors

A pair of Londoners are facing charges after a woman allegedly posed as a personal support worker and stole from seniors.

In May, the woman entered an apartment complex on Oxford Street West, claiming to be a support worker, police said.

According to officers, she was able to access at least two apartments in a seniors-only residence and used their credit cards to withdraw money from their accounts.

Amanda Albert is facing multiple charges, including fraud over $5,000 and using a credit card without authorization.

Albert is expected to appear in a London court on July 3.

Tharron Adrian Paris, 31, has also been charged in the case. He is currently wanted by police.

This is the third time 33-year-old Albert has been charged in connection with similar allegations.

In May, she was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation for incidents that took place in April.

Elderly residents of a seniors-only home told police that a woman posing as a personal support worker gained access to the apartments.

She then reportedly took the victims to the bank under the guise of helping them with their banking, and took the withdrawn cash once they returned home.

In September 2016, Albert and a man were charged with several fraud-and theft-related counts after a string of incidents between December 2015 and August 2016.

At that time, police had said a man and woman went to homes posing as personal support workers and then grabbed debit and credit cards without the knowledge and consent of the seniors.

London police say all citizens, especially seniors, should ask anyone entering a home to provide a service or any kind of assistance for identification to confirm that they are entering your home for a real reason.