The Capital Gazette put out ‘a damn paper’

The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland published a newspaper Friday, just hours after five people were gunned down in its newsroom.

A lone gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon, killing four journalists and a newspaper salesperson before being arrested by police.

The victims were identified late Thursday night as: Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

The suspect was identified by police sources as Jarrod Ramos, a Marylander who had previously sued the paper for defamation.

Shortly after the rampage, the Capital Gazette vowed to put “out a damn paper tomorrow.”



“I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow,” reporter Chase Cook said.

“There will be a Capital Friday,” photojournalist Joshua McKerrow wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening, referring to the newspaper The Capital, which is part of Capital Gazette Communications.

The front page shows five profile images of the victims above a headline that reads “5 shot dead at The Capital.”

The front page of the Opinion section is blank with the exception of a small text in the centre of page.

“Today, we are speechless. This page is intentionally left blank today to commemorate victims of Thursday’s shootings at our office: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters. Tomorrow this page will return to its steady purpose of offering our readers informed opinion about the world around them, that they might be better citizens,” the text reads.

The shooting suspect was charged with five counts of murder.