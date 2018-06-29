Extreme heat won’t spoil Canada Day celebrations in London

The sweltering heat isn’t putting a damper on Canada Day celebrations in the Forest City.

This year’s festivities will be going strong all day long at Harris Park, with several new features.

“We have a much bigger kid’s zone. We have a few more vendors than we normally would. The Beer Garden is also new and we’re bringing in some bands that are a little bit bigger this year,” said Rhaili Champaigne, manager of events for the city.

READ MORE: Heat warnings issued by Environment Canada, MLHU ahead of sweltering long weekend

Although the event is taking place outdoors, Champaigne says they have plenty of ways to help you stay cool.

“There’s a lot of shade in the park from the trees. We also have some cool treats that are going to be on-site, such as ice cream vendors and what-not. We’re also telling everyone to make sure they bring water,” she said.

Fireworks will get underway at 10 p.m.

The London Majors play at 6 p.m. and fans are welcome to stay and watch the fireworks.

READ MORE: London Humane Society says leave dogs home during Canada Day fireworks

Meanwhile, the East London Optimists are running events starting at 1 p.m. at Argyle Arena, with fireworks at dusk, while the Optimists Club of Byron event at Byron Sports Complex on Boler Road will start its fireworks at 10 p.m.

At the Western Fair District, country music artists will take to the stage for Trackside Music Festival Saturday and Sunday.