Closures across Winnipeg for Canada long weekend

With Canada Day celebrations taking place during the long weekend, some road closures will take effect.

The following closures start Friday:

June 29 from 1:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ellen Street between Bannatyne Avenue and McDermot Avenue, and Bannatyne Avenue between Ellen Street and Dagmar Street will be closed for the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Summer Celebration.

June 29 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. King Street from Dufferin Avenue to Jarvis Avenue will be closed for the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre AGM and Community Celebration.

June 29 from 9 a.m. to midnight. Albert Street from Bannatyne Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will be closed for the Fast and Furious Feast.

June 30 to July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Osborne Street from River Avenue to McMillan Avenue will be closed to traffic for the Osborne Village Street Festival.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead.

For information on transit re-routing and schedule information visit Winnipeg Transit’s website.