BC man walking across Canada for missing aunt

Matthew Jefferson is walking across Canada to bring attention to the murdered and missing indigenous woman in this country.

He began in Victoria June 1 and walked to Tofino for conditioning.

Global News caught up with him in the Okanagan as he makes his way across more than 5,000 kilometres in 318 days.

Jefferson was motivated to do something because his aunt Frances Brown disappeared without a trace in October 2017 while mushroom picking with a group near the Highway of Tears, a stretch of Highway 16 where many women have disappeared.

“My grandmother cries herself to sleep every night,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson hopes to highlight the need for change as he walks through communities in his journey across the country.

He will complete the walk in St. John, New Brunswick.