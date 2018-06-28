Okanagan gets its own subscription box

Subscription boxes: they’re an online shopping trend in the U.S. that has seen more than 800 per cent growth in the last five year.

The trend is also catching on in Canada, where Global News found an Okanagan duo who have started their own subscription box for those who love everything local.

“This is like a gift to yourself,” Locality co-founder Julia Allen said. “It’s like Christmas coming four times a year. You never know what’s going to be in the box.”

A subscription box is a delivery service you sign up for to send you regular packages filled with mystery items based on a theme.

It is always a surprise until the package is delivered to you, but there is a general idea attached to each subscription service ranging from pets, sports, apparel, food and liquor to name some.

Locality delivers items that are made in the Okanagan.

“It’s a reflection of us and who we are,” Allen said. “We love shopping local and it’s all about the Okanagan and the beautiful places that are surrounding us at all times.”

Allen and her business partner Kate Johnson said the trend was born from those who were bored with simply shopping online.

“That element of excitement for online shopping is almost gone because it’s so accessible,” Johnson said.

The Locality Okanagan box is a subscription that costs $84.99 every quarter for a season box that is packed with items worth upwards of $150, according to Allen.

The women applied for an won a Community Futures award this spring which came with $20,000 worth of business support to launch their idea.

“That was huge,” Allen and Johnson said. “Just going through that process was such a prize in itself, it really set us up for success. And winning first place was a shock of a lifetime.”

To help spread the word about their new endeavour, they sent Okanagan influencer Jillian Harris a package, which she shared with her more than 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Johnson said they had sold 100 subscriptions to that point but sold out their entire shipment of 151 boxes after Harris’ post.

“I feel like that is advertising in this day and age,” Allen said. “People are looking for validation from people that they respect and trust.”

They shipped boxes as far away as Ottawa and Toronto, as well as Alberta, Vancouver Island and Vancouver.

The women decided to hand deliver their Okanagan client boxes in person. In the future, they plan on organizing pick-up points so they can meet subscribers and learn more about their needs.

As their business model evolves, the items available for their next subscription box are increasing.

“Now that we’re kinda getting our name out there, people are also reaching out to us,” Allen said. “They have products that they want featured in the Locality box.”