Saint John Mayor Don Darling delivers state-of-the-city address

From getting the financial house in order to attracting skilled workers, Saint John Mayor Don Darling remains optimistic about the city’s future.

The mayor spoke candidly to the packed room at the Delta Hotel, saying too often people want things to improve but don’t accept necessary change.

He also feels far too much attention is paid to negative influences. Saint John has the highest tax rate in the province and by far the largest debt. Darling says growing the population and tax base is key to reversing the tide, and thinks steps are being taken to make that happen.

“We’re getting our house in order, we’re putting some really great policies in place around getting our finances in order. we’re very focused on growth and we’re taking a lot of action and there’s more work to do,” Darling says.

The mayor stated it’s time to aggressively promote the region to skilled workers looking to escape densely populated cities, like Toronto.

Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary agrees, but thinks containing spending is more important.

“Eventually we have to look at our staffing. I don’t want anyone laid off, but I don’t think we should be hiring and more staff at this time and for the next number of years,” she says.

Councillor Gerry Lowe says the Municipalities Act is fundamentally flawed and restrictive.

“The act has got to be changed. It hasn’t been changed in a long time. You have to have freedom in Saint John and the other cities to make money, generate money.”

Meanwhile, the controversial issue of amalgamation was raised by darling, saying he remains committed to seeing some form of regionalization become reality down the road.