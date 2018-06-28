Jasper Skytram reopens after 160 people left stranded

Two days after a storm knocked out power and left riders stranded, the Jasper SkyTram reopened on Thursday.

READ MORE: Helicopters rescue 160 people after storm strands them at top of Jasper Skytram

About 160 people were left at the top of the mountain after an electronic circuit board failed.

“We had a fairly sudden storm blow in,” Brian Rode, vice-president of marketing and sales for Marmot Basin Ski Area and Jasper Skytram, said on Monday. “There [were] power surges, lights flickering.”

LISTEN BELOW: 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen spoke with Brian Rode on Tuesday

View link »

Helicopters were brought in to evacuate those stranded at the top station, but they were only able to take 110 people off before nightfall.

The remaining 50 people spent the night at the top station. They were brought down by helicopter the next morning when the evacuation resumed at 6:30 a.m.

“This was a unique occurrence which was expertly handled by our staff,” Dave Gibson, Jasper Skytram and Marmot Basin President and CEO, said on Thursday. “Their professionalism and teamwork was truly outstanding. Thanks also goes out to our Jasper hotels and community partners who unhesitatingly assisted when we asked for their help.”

We are an English family of five, visiting from London, and we were the last family to be evacuated from the mountain last night by helicopter. It was a scary experience but we are really thankful to the staff for how well they handled the situation. pic.twitter.com/VJ0VSEAtpu — Freya Holland (@freyah17) June 27, 2018

No one was injured in the closure and evacuation.

– With files from Emily Mertz and Phil Heidenreich, Global News