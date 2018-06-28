Canada
June 28, 2018 11:41 am

Jasper Skytram reopens after 160 people left stranded

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: A mountain adventure turned into a rescue operation in Jasper after a storm knocked out the Skytram. Blake Lough spoke with a tourist who spent seven hours on the mountain.

Two days after a storm knocked out power and left riders stranded, the Jasper SkyTram reopened on Thursday.

About 160 people were left at the top of the mountain after an electronic circuit board failed.

“We had a fairly sudden storm blow in,” Brian Rode, vice-president of marketing and sales for Marmot Basin Ski Area and Jasper Skytram, said on Monday. “There [were] power surges, lights flickering.”

LISTEN BELOW: 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen spoke with Brian Rode on Tuesday

Helicopters were brought in to evacuate those stranded at the top station, but they were only able to take 110 people off before nightfall.

The remaining 50 people spent the night at the top station. They were brought down by helicopter the next morning when the evacuation resumed at 6:30 a.m.

“This was a unique occurrence which was expertly handled by our staff,” Dave Gibson, Jasper Skytram and Marmot Basin President and CEO, said on Thursday. “Their professionalism and teamwork was truly outstanding. Thanks also goes out to our Jasper hotels and community partners who unhesitatingly assisted when we asked for their help.”

No one was injured in the closure and evacuation.

– With files from Emily Mertz and Phil Heidenreich, Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

