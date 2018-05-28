Blogs
May 28, 2018 4:13 pm
Updated: May 28, 2018 5:33 pm

Angela Kokott: Jasper is boring and I'm okay with that

By Radio Host  770 CHQR
I’ve been to some pretty boring places in Alberta: Waterton, Drumheller, even Jasper, and I’ve loved every minute of them.

A recent article in the New York Post’s Page Six suggesting the newest royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are planning to honeymoon in Jasper has lit social media on fire. Not so much because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may spend some time in Jasper, but because the headline read: “Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to honeymoon in world’s most boring place.”

Unfortunately the article doesn’t detail why Jasper should be called “boring,” but a lot of Albertans are coming to the mountain community’s defence.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Alberta honeymoon rumours not true (at least for now)

I’m okay with calling Jasper boring. In fact, “boring” is the perfect place for anyone, including the world’s most talked about newlyweds, to find some time away from all the madness.

I’m sure Harry and Meghan will fall in love with Jasper just like everyone else who has visited it. They’ll fall in love with the mountain views and small-town feel.

If the royal motorcade takes them from Calgary International Airport to Jasper, they’ll experience breathtaking views through the Icefields Parkway and might even spot a grizzly bear or mountain goat.

The New York Post has actually done Jasper a huge favour. The wild crowd can have the Big Apple; we can have the wild with all its “boring” views and animals.

 

