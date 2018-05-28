Angela Kokott: Jasper is boring and I’m okay with that

I’ve been to some pretty boring places in Alberta: Waterton, Drumheller, even Jasper, and I’ve loved every minute of them.

A recent article in the New York Post’s Page Six suggesting the newest royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are planning to honeymoon in Jasper has lit social media on fire. Not so much because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may spend some time in Jasper, but because the headline read: “Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to honeymoon in world’s most boring place.”

Unfortunately the article doesn’t detail why Jasper should be called “boring,” but a lot of Albertans are coming to the mountain community’s defence.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Alberta honeymoon rumours not true (at least for now)

I’m okay with calling Jasper boring. In fact, “boring” is the perfect place for anyone, including the world’s most talked about newlyweds, to find some time away from all the madness.

I’m sure Harry and Meghan will fall in love with Jasper just like everyone else who has visited it. They’ll fall in love with the mountain views and small-town feel.

If the royal motorcade takes them from Calgary International Airport to Jasper, they’ll experience breathtaking views through the Icefields Parkway and might even spot a grizzly bear or mountain goat.

The New York Post has actually done Jasper a huge favour. The wild crowd can have the Big Apple; we can have the wild with all its “boring” views and animals.

@jessemangelo @natmusumeci says she doesn't write the headlines. I'm referring to Page Six's article entitled "Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to honeymoon in world's most boring place". Are you responsible for this insulting headline? We in Canada are not amused. — Isabel Horvath (@Izzzywith3zees) May 28, 2018

Jasper is so boring, just look at this view #pagesixalternateheadlines pic.twitter.com/gQPBAoWOBQ — arti (@artipatel) May 28, 2018

Jasper is breathtaking by day and night. A great choice for a honeymoon.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada officially designated Jasper National Park a Dark Sky Preserve in 2011.

Photo by Alan Dyer#TourismWeek #Canada pic.twitter.com/7h2AEDUTYL — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) May 28, 2018

Shhhhh! Jasper is our boring secret

❤🗻 — Kev (@soccer4kev) May 28, 2018

War was looming in 1939, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth toured Canada by train to improve relations. The trip was a huge success. Thousands of Canadians came out to cheer, and hopefully catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Image by CN photographer at Jasper Park Lodge 1939. pic.twitter.com/hCKffzdfUz — Good day, eh! (@PaulGrantBilous) May 28, 2018

I love it there. I live 3 hours away & I’ve stayed in a cabin literally feet away from the royal residence. Jasper is one of my most favourite places in the world. Beautiful & pure nature. (1st two pics at the JPL) pic.twitter.com/tSYat1U9JT — Dani (@Dani_NFLfan) May 28, 2018

I mean, Jasper is beautiful and everything… but I feel like if I had some of that Royal money, I'd probably honeymoon on the actual Moon. — The Towel Boy (@TheTowelBoy) May 28, 2018

WATCH BELOW: A glimpse at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding