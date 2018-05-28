Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Alberta honeymoon rumours not true (at least for now)

On Monday, rumours were swirling that the newest royal couple — the beloved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — was planning to honeymoon in Canada, specifically in Jasper, Alta., at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

It was a complete 180-degree turn from earlier reports, which postulated that the royal pair would have their honeymoon in Botswana, Africa, a place close to both of their hearts. A report from celebrity gossip website TMZ claimed they had their sights set on the Great White North.



It turns out that the report is incorrect, and Harry and Markle are not staying at the hotel. Angela Moore, the regional director of public relations of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Canada’s Western Mountain Region, told Global News:

“Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay. We are declining further comment at this time, as our top priority is always the safety and privacy of all of our guests. We appreciate your understanding.”

The report erroneously stated that Harry and Markle would stay in the resort’s illustrious 6,000 square foot Outlook Cabin, otherwise known as “the Royal Retreat.”

“[The Royal Retreat] was recreated from the floor plans of the 1930 original, which was destroyed by fire in 2000,” reads the official website’s description of the cabin. “Every inch of this prestigious dwelling exudes the elegance and grandeur that has welcomed King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939 as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2005.

Many other celebrities, among them actors John Travolta and Anthony Hopkins, have stayed at the lodge in the past.