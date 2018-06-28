Canada Day 2018: Where to watch the fireworks in Barrie

Those looking to celebrate Canada Day in Barrie will have a weekend-long party to enjoy. The City of Barrie, in conjunction with downtown Barrie’s Promenade Days festival, has many public activities planned spanning the long weekend.

The weekend-long festivities will kick off on Friday, June 29, with the grand opening of the newly renovated Meridian Place. The event will feature public tours of the new outdoor space and live music.

Beginning on Saturday, June 30, and extending until Monday, July 2, Promenade Days will take over the downtown core. The street festival features vendors, patios, family activities and live entertainment along Dunlop Street.

READ MORE: Canada Day in Barrie: What’s open and closed

There will also be a number of free fitness classes, a birthday cake cutting, face painting, wildlife displays, inflatables and a number of vendors and games at Heritage Park.

This year, a pop-up park was also added to the amenities. The park will feature giant chess, giant Jenga, giant checkers, parachute games and more, and will be located at the bottom of Owen Street.

The Canada Day festivities will be capped off with a fireworks display over Kempenfelt Bay beginning at 10 p.m. on July 1.

According to the city, in the event of a thunderstorm or high winds, the fireworks will be postponed until Monday, July 2 at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Heavy thunderstorms expected to bring extreme heat to Barrie, cottage country

Other places in the Simcoe County area to see a fireworks display include:

Bradford: Fireworks to be held at 10 p.m. at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre.

Blue Mountain Village: Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. over the mountain.

Collingwood: Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. downtown.

Orillia: Fireworks will be held at dusk at Couchiching Beach Park.

Wasaga Beach: Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. at Beach Area 1.

Midland/Penetanguishene: Fireworks will be held at dusk at the Midland Town Dock